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Odessa
Odessa police investigating death of 22-year-old man
11 days ago
Odessa police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old man.
On Nov. 11, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a medical call in the area of Andrews Highway. When they arrived, they found the man dead at the scene.
An autopsy is pending, and police say no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.
No specific actions have been requested from the public.
More Info: Odessa police find 22-year-old man dead in home
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