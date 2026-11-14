🚨 Suspect arrested in Odessa hotel shooting

Odessa police say they have arrested 20-year-old Santiago Valencia in connection with a Nov. 7 shooting at the MCM Grande Hotel Fundome in Odessa, Texas.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 7, officers responded to reports of shots fired at the hotel. Police say an argument led Valencia to confront another person in a stairwell, where he pointed a gun at the victim. During a struggle over the gun, the victim was shot once in the face.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives later issued a warrant, and Valencia was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.