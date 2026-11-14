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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Odessa Right Now
Odessa neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need furniture, appliances, or pet gear, take a look below.
White Top-Load Washing Machine
Item: White top-load washing machine
Condition: Used; washes and drains but does not spin. Poster notes it may just need a sensor. Good for parts or for someone who can repair appliances.
Location: Englewood, Odessa, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Gray Faux Leather Medium Sectional
Item: Gray faux leather medium sectional / chaise lounge
Condition: Some wear on the cushion; otherwise described as a modern piece.
Details: Modern design with metal legs. Great for a living room or TV room if you don’t mind a bit of wear.
Location: Englewood, Odessa, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
FREE LG Metal Dog Crate
Item: LG metal dog crate
Condition: Noted as spacious, with a removable tray for easy cleaning.
Details: Described as ideal for large dogs. Good for crate training or travel.
Location: Mission Dorado, Odessa, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Odessa tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.