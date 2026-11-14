Odessa neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need furniture, appliances, or pet gear, take a look below.

Item: White top-load washing machine

Condition: Used; washes and drains but does not spin. Poster notes it may just need a sensor. Good for parts or for someone who can repair appliances.

Location: Englewood, Odessa, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Gray faux leather medium sectional / chaise lounge

Condition: Some wear on the cushion; otherwise described as a modern piece.

Details: Modern design with metal legs. Great for a living room or TV room if you don’t mind a bit of wear.

Location: Englewood, Odessa, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: LG metal dog crate

Condition: Noted as spacious, with a removable tray for easy cleaning.

Details: Described as ideal for large dogs. Good for crate training or travel.

Location: Mission Dorado, Odessa, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Odessa tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.