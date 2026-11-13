🚨 Odessa man wanted in felony dog cruelty case

An active arrest warrant is out for 26-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez of Odessa, Texas, in a felony animal cruelty case.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers and Odessa Animal Services responded to an animal cruelty call in the Graham Avenue area in November 2025. A witness gave police video that investigators say shows a man repeatedly hitting a small dog lying on the ground in a submissive position. The dog later died from its injuries.

Gonzalez was charged in November 2025 with cruelty to non-livestock animals and was indicted on March 3. Police say Gonzalez claimed he was disciplining the dog for making a mess in the house, but investigators said what was shown in the video was not a reasonable form of discipline.

As of November 13, 2026, District Attorney Dusty Gallivan confirms Gonzalez’s arrest warrant is still active. His bond is set at $60,000 with special conditions, and no trial date will be set until he is arrested.