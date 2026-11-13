💰 Four Subway sandwich shops are back open in Odessa after being closed for several months.

The newest one to reopen is at 604 E. 8th St., near Odessa Regional Medical Center. This location, along with three others, had shut down earlier this year after the death of longtime local franchisee David Turner, who had run Subway restaurants in the area for 32 years.

These four locations are now open:

2450 NW Loop 338 , inside the Westside Walmart

, inside the 4812 E. University Blvd. , across from UT Permian Basin

, across from 2633 N. County Road West , at the intersection of University Blvd.

, at the intersection of 604 E. 8th St., near Odessa Regional Medical Center

According to the release, reopening took a lot of work, including repairs, permits, and hiring and training new staff, which has also created new jobs for local residents.