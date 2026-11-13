Odessa’s industrial scene is busy, and shops are looking for people who like hands-on work and steady hours. If you’re good with tools or machines (or want to learn), these openings are worth a look.

Employer: NOV

NOV Location: Odessa, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role runs and monitors production equipment, does basic maintenance, and keeps the line moving safely. Good fit if you have 1–2 years on industrial machines, can read technical drawings, and don’t mind rotating shifts and overtime.

Employer: NOV

NOV Location: Odessa, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll operate CNC lathes, load parts with lifting gear, check measurements, and keep parts within tight tolerances. Great for someone with basic math skills and some manufacturing or oilfield background who wants to grow CNC skills with on-the-job training.

Employer: Nox Group

Location: Odessa, TX, US

Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely (not clearly stated) Salary: Not listed

Work on large data center and mission-critical construction projects, helping with material handling, fabrication, and assembly using hand and power tools. This is active, physical work (lifting up to 50 lbs, lots of movement) and a good match if you’re safety-focused and eager to learn fabrication.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Odessa shops tend to move fast when they find reliable people.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.