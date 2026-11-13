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🛒 Odessa TX Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Odessa’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options for both full-time and part-time work. Here are a few good picks if you like helping people and staying on your feet.
MSO (Member Service Officer)
- Employer: Southwest 66 Credit Union
- Location: Odessa, TX (in person)
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)
- Pay: From $18.00/hour
- Perks: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off, paid sick time, credit union membership
Help members with everyday banking, loans, and account questions while building long-term relationships. Great fit if you’re bilingual in English and Spanish, good with cash handling and basic math, and want steady hours plus strong benefits.
Retail Stocking Associate
- Employer: Harbor Freight Tools
- Location: Odessa, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Around $20.00/hour (depends on experience and location)
- Perks: Paid time off, associate discount, medical/dental/vision for all associates, company-matched 401(k), stable hours, closed on Thanksgiving/Christmas/Easter
Keep the store stocked, clean, and safe while helping customers find what they need. Good if you like early or later shifts (store hours 6am–10pm) and want a clear path to move into full-time.
CLUB Customer Service Outfitter (Part-Time)
- Employer: Bass Pro Shops
- Location: Odessa, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Perks: Store discounts, 401(k), dental, vision, paid holidays, paid vacation, Bass Pro Cares Fund
Talk with shoppers about the Bass Pro/Cabela’s CLUB card, help with applications and account questions, and support the sales floor. Nice option if you enjoy talking with people, like outdoor gear, and want steady part-time hours with solid discounts.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on schedules and experience if you show up ready to learn.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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