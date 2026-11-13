🛒 Odessa TX Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Odessa’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options for both full-time and part-time work. Here are a few good picks if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Southwest 66 Credit Union

Southwest 66 Credit Union Location: Odessa, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

(about 40 hours/week) Pay: From $18.00/hour

Perks: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off, paid sick time, credit union membership

Help members with everyday banking, loans, and account questions while building long-term relationships. Great fit if you’re bilingual in English and Spanish, good with cash handling and basic math, and want steady hours plus strong benefits.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Odessa, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Around $20.00/hour (depends on experience and location)

(depends on experience and location) Perks: Paid time off, associate discount, medical/dental/vision for all associates, company-matched 401(k), stable hours, closed on Thanksgiving/Christmas/Easter

Keep the store stocked, clean, and safe while helping customers find what they need. Good if you like early or later shifts (store hours 6am–10pm) and want a clear path to move into full-time.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops Location: Odessa, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Store discounts, 401(k), dental, vision, paid holidays, paid vacation, Bass Pro Cares Fund

Talk with shoppers about the Bass Pro/Cabela’s CLUB card, help with applications and account questions, and support the sales floor. Nice option if you enjoy talking with people, like outdoor gear, and want steady part-time hours with solid discounts.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on schedules and experience if you show up ready to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.