🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Odessa — Pets, Furniture & More

Odessa neighbors are sharing some generous freebies this week, from a sweet family dog to holiday decor and a comfy loveseat.

Item: 6-year-old German Shepherd, male, neutered

Location: Sherwood, Odessa, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Max is a loving, well-trained German Shepherd looking for a new home. He’s described as very obedient and calm in the house — he does not get on couches and knows several commands like sit, lay down, give paw, go to kennel. He loves the outdoors and playtime and is called “a big baby” by his current people.

He comes with about 40 lbs of food and a large kennel, which is a big help for getting him settled in a new home.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Artificial Christmas trees, multiple sizes

Location: Locust Ave, Odessa, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Several artificial Christmas trees are being given away:

Snowy-effect tree, 6' , stored in its original box

, stored in its White Christmas tree, 7.5'

Regular green tree, about 6' (height listed with a question mark)

Perfect if you want to decorate your home or help a neighbor in need of a tree this holiday season.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Complete Thanksgiving dinner package (Spanish post)

Location: Mercury, Odessa, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

This neighbor is offering full Thanksgiving dinners, prepared and ready to enjoy. The package includes:

Main dish (choose one):

Whole ham leg

Whole turkey

Two sides (each in a 13×9 tray), options include:

Mashed potatoes with bacon

Corn with bacon

Spaghetti

Mac and cheese

One dessert (choose one):

Carrot-flan

Pumpkin-flan

Chocoflan

Also includes a dozen “españolitos” (small breads/pastries). The post is in Spanish and mentions the meal is prepared with care and love. Check the listing for any details about how to reserve or pick up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Beige loveseat with cushions

Location: Sierra Ave, Odessa, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Comfortable beige loveseat that the owner says has been hardly used over the years. They’ve changed out the original cushions, and note that it’s in good condition but needs to be picked up soon — they need it gone.

This could be a nice fit for a small living room, office, or bedroom sitting area.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item/Request: Used spare tire needed

Location: Ratliff Ridge, Odessa, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

This neighbor is looking for a used spare tire for a 2006 Toyota RAV4, 4-cylinder. If you have an extra spare that fits this model, this could be a great way to help someone out.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Odessa tend to go quickly, especially pets, furniture, and holiday goodies. If something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.