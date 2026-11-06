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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Odessa — Pets, Furniture & More
Odessa neighbors are sharing some generous freebies this week, from a sweet family dog to holiday decor and a comfy loveseat.
6 y old German Shepherd male name Max
Item: 6-year-old German Shepherd, male, neutered
Location: Sherwood, Odessa, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Max is a loving, well-trained German Shepherd looking for a new home. He’s described as very obedient and calm in the house — he does not get on couches and knows several commands like sit, lay down, give paw, go to kennel. He loves the outdoors and playtime and is called “a big baby” by his current people.
He comes with about 40 lbs of food and a large kennel, which is a big help for getting him settled in a new home.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Artificial Christmas Tree(s) in Box
Item: Artificial Christmas trees, multiple sizes
Location: Locust Ave, Odessa, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Several artificial Christmas trees are being given away:
- Snowy-effect tree, 6', stored in its original box
- White Christmas tree, 7.5'
- Regular green tree, about 6' (height listed with a question mark)
Perfect if you want to decorate your home or help a neighbor in need of a tree this holiday season.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Cena Completa de Thanksgiving
Item: Complete Thanksgiving dinner package (Spanish post)
Location: Mercury, Odessa, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
This neighbor is offering full Thanksgiving dinners, prepared and ready to enjoy. The package includes:
Main dish (choose one):
- Whole ham leg
- Whole turkey
Two sides (each in a 13×9 tray), options include:
- Mashed potatoes with bacon
- Corn with bacon
- Spaghetti
- Mac and cheese
One dessert (choose one):
- Carrot-flan
- Pumpkin-flan
- Chocoflan
Also includes a dozen “españolitos” (small breads/pastries). The post is in Spanish and mentions the meal is prepared with care and love. Check the listing for any details about how to reserve or pick up.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Beige Loveseat with Cushions
Item: Beige loveseat with cushions
Location: Sierra Ave, Odessa, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Comfortable beige loveseat that the owner says has been hardly used over the years. They’ve changed out the original cushions, and note that it’s in good condition but needs to be picked up soon — they need it gone.
This could be a nice fit for a small living room, office, or bedroom sitting area.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Tire and Loading Information Label
Item/Request: Used spare tire needed
Location: Ratliff Ridge, Odessa, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
This neighbor is looking for a used spare tire for a 2006 Toyota RAV4, 4-cylinder. If you have an extra spare that fits this model, this could be a great way to help someone out.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Odessa tend to go quickly, especially pets, furniture, and holiday goodies. If something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.