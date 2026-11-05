🛒 Odessa, TX Retail Hiring Now: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Odessa retail is busy right now—big box stores and groceries are adding people across customer service, stocking, and department lead roles.

Here are a few solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet.

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: Odessa, TX (4230 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$26.00/hour (+ possible hourly premiums)

(+ possible hourly premiums) Why it’s worth a look: Frontline role helping members at the entrance, checkouts, and exits—great if you enjoy fast-paced customer service. You’ll handle purchases, returns, and self-checkout support, help train other associates, and get access to strong benefits plus company-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Ross Dress for Less

Location: Odessa, TX

Type: Not stated (typically part-time or full-time, check posting)

Not stated (typically part-time or full-time, check posting) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Good fit if you like staying active and keeping to a routine. You’ll help stock and organize the store, keep things clean and safe, and may also help on the registers while working with a large national off-price retailer.

Employer: H‑E‑B

Location: Odessa, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Lead role in the Produce department—ideal if you want a step up from regular retail. You’ll help schedule and train partners, keep produce fresh and well-stocked, and coach great customer service while backing up the department manager.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.