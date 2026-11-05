🏥 Odessa, TX Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Travel & Physician Roles

Odessa’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for both permanent and travel staff. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in West Texas.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Odessa, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join an established GI practice with a mix of clinic, hospital coverage, and procedures, plus the option to do advanced GI (including ERCP). You’ll work in a well-equipped hospital with five ORs and two da Vinci XI robots, in a city with low cost of living and no state income tax.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Odessa, TX

Type: Contract (13 weeks)

Hours: Nights, 4x12s, 36–48 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Critical care travel role in a hospital ICU with a 1:2–3 patient ratio and exposure to advanced cardiac, neuro, and respiratory cases. Requires TX or compact RN, 2+ years ICU, prior travel experience, and willingness to float to MS/Tele and ER; must live 50+ miles from the facility.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Odessa, TX

Type: Contract (13 weeks)

Hours: Nights, 3x12s, ~36 hrs/week (straight 48s or 36/48 considered)

(straight 48s or 36/48 considered) Salary: Not listed

Night shift Med/Surg Tele assignment with steady hospital experience and some floating to other med/surg/tele units. You’ll need a TX or compact RN license, 2+ years’ experience, prior travel work, and to live outside a 50-mile radius.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Odessa, TX

Type: Contract (13 weeks)

Hours: Days, 5x8s, 40 hrs/week , on-call as needed

, on-call as needed Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based Nuclear Med role on day shift, ideal if you want solid PET and general nuclear experience. Requires CNMT or ARRT (N), 1+ year experience, PET experience, and living 50+ miles away; onsite drug screen (including marijuana) is mandatory.

If one of these fits you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.