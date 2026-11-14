Odessa’s restaurant scene is busy, and Texas Roadhouse is hiring for several front and back-of-house roles right now. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, weekly pay, and a team vibe.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Odessa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the kitchen running by operating the dish machine, changing water, handling chemicals safely, and taking out trash. Weekly pay, strong benefits after a year, and a clear path to grow in the restaurant.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Odessa, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Bake their famous fresh bread and other made-from-scratch items while following food safety rules. Good for night owls or early birds who like a flexible schedule, weekly pay, and long-term benefits after a year.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Odessa, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (tips + hourly; weekly pay)

Serve guests, run food, and create a fun, high-energy dining experience. Busy shifts mean strong earning potential, flexible hours, and room to move up if you want a longer-term restaurant career.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application this week so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.