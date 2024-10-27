Open in App
    • Odessa American

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB defeats West Texas AM

    By OA Sports,

    1 days ago

    CANYON The UTPB football team defeated West Texas A&M 21-7 Saturday in a Lone Star Conference game.

    The Falcons improved to 5-4 overall, 4-3 in Lone Star Conference play.

    West Texas A&M fell to 3-5, 3-3.

    UTPB scored in the first quarter when Ben Patterson scored on a 54-yard touchdown pass from Issac Mooring.

    West Texas A&M answered back with a touchdown pass of 33-yards from Kanon Gibson to Zorian Stanton.

    UTPB’s Tyler Cleveland scored on a 17-yard touchdown run with 5:50 left in the first quarter and the Falcons stayed in front the rest of the way.

    UTPB will next Eastern New Mexico at 1 p.m. Nov. 9.

