    HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian to face Midland Legacy

    By OA Sports,

    1 days ago

    The Permian volleyball team will be looking to get its first district win when the Lady Panthers face Midland Legacy at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Midland.

    The Lady Panthers are coming off a three-set loss to Wolfforth Frenship last Friday.

    Permian currently sits at 21-10 overall, 0-3 in District 2-6A.

    Midland Legacy (26-15, 2-1) is coming off a five-set loss against Midland High.

