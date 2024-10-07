HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian to face Midland Legacy

The Permian volleyball team will be looking to get its first district win when the Lady Panthers face Midland Legacy at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Midland.

The Lady Panthers are coming off a three-set loss to Wolfforth Frenship last Friday.

Permian currently sits at 21-10 overall, 0-3 in District 2-6A.

Midland Legacy (26-15, 2-1) is coming off a five-set loss against Midland High.