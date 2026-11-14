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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Odenton Right Now
Odenton neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week, from garden goodies to home decor and clothes. Here’s what’s up for grabs nearby.
3 inch plant pot (Odenton)
Item: Footed plant pot, about 3 inches in diameter and 5 inches tall
Condition: No damage
Details: Small decorative pot with feet, good for a tiny plant or succulent. Daytime pickup before 8:00 p.m. please.
Location: Odenton, Anne Arundel County, Maryland
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Plant pot (Odenton)
Item: Plant pot, about 4–5 inches
Condition: No damage
Details: Medium-size pot, good for a small houseplant or starter plant. Daytime pickup before 8:00 p.m. please.
Location: Odenton, Anne Arundel County, Maryland
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Fall theme soap (Odenton)
Item: Fall themed liquid soap in a glass pump bottle
Condition: About 1/3 used, purchased this season
Details: Nice fall-scented soap in a decorative glass pump with a fall design. Daytime pickup before 8:00 p.m. please.
Location: Odenton, Anne Arundel County, Maryland
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Vintage drinking glass (Odenton)
Item: Large vintage 1970s drinking glass with antique cars design
Size: About 28 oz, larger than a standard drinking glass
Condition: No damage
Details: Fun retro glass with car graphics, great for collectors or everyday use. Daytime pickup before 8:00 p.m. please.
Location: Odenton, Anne Arundel County, Maryland
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Earrings (Odenton)
Item: Gold tone hoop earrings
Size: About 2 inches in diameter
Details: Simple hoop style, gold tone finish. Daytime pickup before 8:00 p.m. please.
Location: Odenton, Anne Arundel County, Maryland
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
New t-shirt (Odenton)
Item: Ocean City t-shirt, men's black sleeveless T
Size: Adult medium (tag says small)
Condition: New, never worn
Details: Sleeveless black tee with Ocean City design. Check photos for exact style and fit. Daytime pickup before 8:00 p.m. please.
Location: Odenton, Anne Arundel County, Maryland
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Foxglove seeds - read first (Odenton)
Item: Foxglove seed pods / dried seed heads
Details: Lots of seed pods to share. Seeds are tiny, like fine black pepper. Poster suggests Googling for the best directions and to understand the two-year growth cycle (foliage first year, 3'–5' flower stalks the second year). Very easy to grow with a bit of planning. Daytime pickup before 8:00 p.m. please.
Location: Odenton, Anne Arundel County, Maryland
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
If you see something you like, reach out to the poster soon—these free deals in Odenton can get claimed quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.