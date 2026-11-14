Odenton neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week, from garden goodies to home decor and clothes. Here’s what’s up for grabs nearby.

Item: Footed plant pot, about 3 inches in diameter and 5 inches tall

Condition: No damage

Details: Small decorative pot with feet, good for a tiny plant or succulent. Daytime pickup before 8:00 p.m. please.

Location: Odenton, Anne Arundel County, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Plant pot, about 4–5 inches

Condition: No damage

Details: Medium-size pot, good for a small houseplant or starter plant. Daytime pickup before 8:00 p.m. please.

Location: Odenton, Anne Arundel County, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Fall themed liquid soap in a glass pump bottle

Condition: About 1/3 used, purchased this season

Details: Nice fall-scented soap in a decorative glass pump with a fall design. Daytime pickup before 8:00 p.m. please.

Location: Odenton, Anne Arundel County, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Large vintage 1970s drinking glass with antique cars design

Size: About 28 oz, larger than a standard drinking glass

Condition: No damage

Details: Fun retro glass with car graphics, great for collectors or everyday use. Daytime pickup before 8:00 p.m. please.

Location: Odenton, Anne Arundel County, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Gold tone hoop earrings

Size: About 2 inches in diameter

Details: Simple hoop style, gold tone finish. Daytime pickup before 8:00 p.m. please.

Location: Odenton, Anne Arundel County, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Ocean City t-shirt, men's black sleeveless T

Size: Adult medium (tag says small)

Condition: New, never worn

Details: Sleeveless black tee with Ocean City design. Check photos for exact style and fit. Daytime pickup before 8:00 p.m. please.

Location: Odenton, Anne Arundel County, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Foxglove seed pods / dried seed heads

Details: Lots of seed pods to share. Seeds are tiny, like fine black pepper. Poster suggests Googling for the best directions and to understand the two-year growth cycle (foliage first year, 3'–5' flower stalks the second year). Very easy to grow with a bit of planning. Daytime pickup before 8:00 p.m. please.

Location: Odenton, Anne Arundel County, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

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If you see something you like, reach out to the poster soon—these free deals in Odenton can get claimed quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.