Odenton neighbors are sharing some great free items and services this week. If you’re nearby, these could be a big help for your home or your budget.

Item: Free hair braiding services

Styles listed: Knotless, Boho, Cornrows, Senegalese, Goddess styles

Location: Seven Oaks, Odenton, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor in Seven Oaks is offering free hair braiding with several popular styles listed. This could be great if you want a new look without salon prices. Check the post for how to contact them, style options, and any photos or timing details.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Twin sized foldable bed (metal frame + twin mattress)

Condition: Frame is collapsible; mattress is for a regular twin-sized bed

Location: Chestnut Point East Condos, off Strawberry Lake Way, near Piney Orchard Elementary School, Piney Orchard, Anne Arundel County, MD

Source: trashnothing.com

Details from the poster:

Metal frame folds up ; mattress does not fold

; mattress does fold Pickup is from a 3rd floor condo (bed is in the loft)

(bed is in the loft) There is an elevator from the condo level to the first floor

from the condo level to the first floor You must carry it down one flight of stairs from the loft to the condo level

from the loft to the condo level The poster is not able to help move the bed

move the bed Previous no-shows are asked not to apply

Be sure you have enough help to move the bed safely. The poster also mentions indicating picture details in your message, so read the full listing for any photo notes or pickup instructions.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Walnut nightstand

Condition: Very sturdy; slight wear on top front from a humidifier, otherwise in good condition

Location: Chestnut Point Condos, just off Strawberry Lake Way, next to Piney Orchard Elementary School, Piney Orchard, Anne Arundel County, MD

Source: trashnothing.com

More details from the poster:

Pickup from inside a 3rd floor condo

There is an elevator you can use

you can use You must move it yourself ; the poster will not help

; the poster will Previous no-shows are asked not to apply

The poster asks you to include specific pickup plans in your response (day/time, etc.)

in your response (day/time, etc.) Extra photos are available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/wwJ35zD

This could be a solid bedside table if you don’t mind a little cosmetic wear on the top.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Free items in Odenton tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can with clear pickup plans.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.