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🎁 Community Freebies in Odenton — Beds, Braids & More
Odenton neighbors are sharing some great free items and services this week. If you’re nearby, these could be a big help for your home or your budget.
Free Hair Braiding in Seven Oaks
Item: Free hair braiding services
Styles listed: Knotless, Boho, Cornrows, Senegalese, Goddess styles
Location: Seven Oaks, Odenton, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
A neighbor in Seven Oaks is offering free hair braiding with several popular styles listed. This could be great if you want a new look without salon prices. Check the post for how to contact them, style options, and any photos or timing details.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Twin Sized Foldable Bed – Chestnut Point East Condos
Item: Twin sized foldable bed (metal frame + twin mattress)
Condition: Frame is collapsible; mattress is for a regular twin-sized bed
Location: Chestnut Point East Condos, off Strawberry Lake Way, near Piney Orchard Elementary School, Piney Orchard, Anne Arundel County, MD
Source: trashnothing.com
Details from the poster:
- Metal frame folds up; mattress does not fold
- Pickup is from a 3rd floor condo (bed is in the loft)
- There is an elevator from the condo level to the first floor
- You must carry it down one flight of stairs from the loft to the condo level
- The poster is not able to help move the bed
- Previous no-shows are asked not to apply
Be sure you have enough help to move the bed safely. The poster also mentions indicating picture details in your message, so read the full listing for any photo notes or pickup instructions.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Walnut Nightstand – Chestnut Point East Condos
Item: Walnut nightstand
Condition: Very sturdy; slight wear on top front from a humidifier, otherwise in good condition
Location: Chestnut Point Condos, just off Strawberry Lake Way, next to Piney Orchard Elementary School, Piney Orchard, Anne Arundel County, MD
Source: trashnothing.com
More details from the poster:
- Pickup from inside a 3rd floor condo
- There is an elevator you can use
- You must move it yourself; the poster will not help
- Previous no-shows are asked not to apply
- The poster asks you to include specific pickup plans in your response (day/time, etc.)
- Extra photos are available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/wwJ35zD
This could be a solid bedside table if you don’t mind a little cosmetic wear on the top.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Free items in Odenton tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can with clear pickup plans.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.