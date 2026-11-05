🏥 Odenton MD Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles

Odenton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big-name hospitals to small private practices. Here are several local roles worth a look if you want to stay close to home.

Employer: Solutions Technology Inc. (STI Health & Wellness)

Solutions Technology Inc. (STI Health & Wellness) Location: Odenton, MD (hybrid – 2 days remote )

(hybrid – ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide short-term, evidence-based therapy for a diverse adult caseload, including trauma, substance use, couples work, sex therapy, and LGBTQ+ affirming care. You’ll do evaluations, diagnoses, and treatment planning while working independently and collaborating with a multidisciplinary team.

Employer: Kid Connections Therapy

Location: Odenton, MD (in person)

Type: Part-time, W-2

Salary: $35–$40/hour

Coverage Dates: January 4 – April 9, 2027

Family-centered pediatric practice with flexible weekday after-school hours (about 5–10 billable hours/week, 6.75–15 total). Paid time includes documentation and prep, plus admin support and liability coverage, with potential to stay on in a permanent part-time role.

Employer: The Johns Hopkins University – Wilmer Eye Institute

Location: Odenton Practice Oph, Odenton, MD

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30 am – 5:00 pm

Starting Pay Range: $17.65 – $31.05/hour (target $18.41, commensurate with experience)

No experience needed—this role trains you from the ground up to assist ophthalmologists with eye exams, testing, and patient history. Great for anyone eyeing a long-term healthcare career or pre-med students wanting hands-on clinical experience, with a clear path to COA certification.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.