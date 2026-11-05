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💻 Odenton MD IT Jobs: Multiple Leidos Roles $70K–$275K+
Odenton’s tech scene is busy thanks to nearby Ft. Meade and DoD work. If you’re cleared and into cyber or data, these roles are worth a look.
Data Scientist (AI/ML, DoD/IC)
- Employer: Leidos
- Location: Odenton, MD (USCYBERCOM support)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $154,050 – $278,475
- Clearance: TS/SCI with CI Poly (required)
High-impact role building and deploying AI for U.S. Cyber Command. You’ll fine‑tune models (Llama 3, Mistral), engineer RAG stacks, and mentor senior engineers while staying hands-on with Python, Go, and Bash.
Knowledge Management Analyst (DoD Cyber Defense)
- Employer: Leidos
- Location: Odenton, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $73,450 – $132,775
- Clearance: Active DoD TS/SCI, CI Poly eligible
Support DISA’s DoD Cyber Defense Command by keeping knowledge, records, and FOIA data organized and usable. Good fit if you know Microsoft 365, have joint command exposure, and like blending ops, documentation, and tech.
Cyber Security Watch Officer – Mid Shift
- Employer: Leidos
- Location: Ft. Meade / Odenton, MD
- Type: Full-time, compressed workweek (Sun–Wed, 10‑hr shifts)
- Salary: $87,100 – $157,450
- Clearance: Top Secret/SCI
24x7 cyber defense role on the DISA GSM‑O II program, handling incident triage, threat detection, and daily briefings for senior leaders. Great if you have CND experience, DoD‑8570 IAT II, and like fast-paced watch floor work.
If one of these fits your skills, click through, double‑check the details, and get that application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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