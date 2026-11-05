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🛒 Odenton Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $29/hr
Odenton has a nice mix of steady retail jobs right now, from entry-level store work to full-time management with benefits.
Here are a few solid options if you like helping customers and keeping stores running smoothly.
FT Deli Bakery Sales Associate – Food Lion
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: Odenton, MD (Piney Orchard Pkwy)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.80 – $23.70/hour
Work in the deli/bakery helping customers with fresh food orders, keeping displays stocked, and following food safety rules. This is a good fit if you like a fast pace, being on your feet, and talking with shoppers all day.
Merchandising Specialist – Premium Retail Services
- Employer: Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group)
- Location: Odenton, MD 21113
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.50/hour
Travel between local stores to stock shelves, set up displays, and place signage for big-name brands. Great if you want flexible, part-time hours, like working on your own, and don’t mind walking, lifting, and using a phone app to report your work.
Operations Manager – CVS Health
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Odenton, MD
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $19.00 – $29.00/hour
- Application window: through 01/16/2027
Lead daily store operations, supervise staff, manage inventory and sales, and handle customer issues at a busy CVS. This role comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options) and is ideal if you have retail leadership experience and can work a flexible schedule.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good retail spots in Odenton tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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