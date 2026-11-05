🛒 Odenton Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $29/hr

Odenton has a nice mix of steady retail jobs right now, from entry-level store work to full-time management with benefits.

Here are a few solid options if you like helping customers and keeping stores running smoothly.

Employer: Food Lion

Food Lion Location: Odenton, MD (Piney Orchard Pkwy)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.80 – $23.70/hour

Work in the deli/bakery helping customers with fresh food orders, keeping displays stocked, and following food safety rules. This is a good fit if you like a fast pace, being on your feet, and talking with shoppers all day.

Employer: Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group)

Location: Odenton, MD 21113

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.50/hour

Travel between local stores to stock shelves, set up displays, and place signage for big-name brands. Great if you want flexible, part-time hours, like working on your own, and don’t mind walking, lifting, and using a phone app to report your work.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Odenton, MD

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.00 – $29.00/hour

Application window: through 01/16/2027

Lead daily store operations, supervise staff, manage inventory and sales, and handle customer issues at a busy CVS. This role comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options) and is ideal if you have retail leadership experience and can work a flexible schedule.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good retail spots in Odenton tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.