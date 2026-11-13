undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📅 Winter Wonderland lights at Holtwood Park Nov 28–Jan 10
📅 Winter Wonderland lights up Holtwood Park all season
Looking for a cozy holiday night out? Winter Wonderland Oconto is back at Holtwood Sporting Complex & Park, 400 Holtwood Way, Oconto, WI 54153.
Opening night – Saturday, November 28
- 4:30 p.m. – Christmas parade from Thompson’s parking lot along Brazeau Ave, Smith Ave, and McDonald St, ending at Holtwood Way (parade does not enter the park).
- 5:30–7:30 p.m. – Walk-through only in the park with lights, decorations, holiday vendors at the Winter Wonderland Vendor Mart, and a visit with Santa.
- 8:00 p.m. – Drive-through viewing begins.
Regular hours: Open nightly, 5–11 p.m., November 28 through January 10.
The displays are created by local businesses, churches, families, and groups, many honoring loved ones, so every tree and scene has a personal touch.
Questions? Email ocontowinterwonderland@yahoo.com and follow Winter Wonderland Oconto on Facebook for updates and weather changes.
More Info: Make It a Night to Remember: Winter Wonderland Oco...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.