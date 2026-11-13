📅 Winter Wonderland lights up Holtwood Park all season

Looking for a cozy holiday night out? Winter Wonderland Oconto is back at Holtwood Sporting Complex & Park, 400 Holtwood Way, Oconto, WI 54153.

Opening night – Saturday, November 28

4:30 p.m. – Christmas parade from Thompson’s parking lot along Brazeau Ave, Smith Ave, and McDonald St , ending at Holtwood Way (parade does not enter the park).

– Christmas parade from Thompson’s parking lot along , ending at (parade does not enter the park). 5:30–7:30 p.m. – Walk-through only in the park with lights, decorations, holiday vendors at the Winter Wonderland Vendor Mart , and a visit with Santa .

– in the park with lights, decorations, holiday vendors at the , and a visit with . 8:00 p.m. – Drive-through viewing begins.

Regular hours: Open nightly, 5–11 p.m., November 28 through January 10.

The displays are created by local businesses, churches, families, and groups, many honoring loved ones, so every tree and scene has a personal touch.

Questions? Email ocontowinterwonderland@yahoo.com and follow Winter Wonderland Oconto on Facebook for updates and weather changes.