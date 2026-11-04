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Oconto Falls

📅 Free Craft Supply Exchange & October Donation Drive

3 days ago
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📅 Free craft supply exchange at the Oconto Falls Community Library is coming back!

During October, you can:

  • Donate new or gently used art/craft supplies at the library.
  • Get an Early Access ticket when you donate.

On Saturday, November 14:

  • Donors with Early Access tickets can pick from the exchange 9:00–11:00 AM.
  • Everyone (even if you didn’t donate) can fill a bag for FREE from 11:00 AM–4:00 PM.

Any leftover supplies will be given to local teachers or charity.

This is a free exchange of supplies, not a craft sale, and there will be no vendors.

Questions? Call the library at (920) 846-2673.

More Info: Craft Supply Exchange - Oconto Falls Community Lib...

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