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Oconto Falls
📅 Free Craft Supply Exchange & October Donation Drive
3 days ago
📅 Free craft supply exchange at the Oconto Falls Community Library is coming back!
During October, you can:
- Donate new or gently used art/craft supplies at the library.
- Get an Early Access ticket when you donate.
On Saturday, November 14:
- Donors with Early Access tickets can pick from the exchange 9:00–11:00 AM.
- Everyone (even if you didn’t donate) can fill a bag for FREE from 11:00 AM–4:00 PM.
Any leftover supplies will be given to local teachers or charity.
This is a free exchange of supplies, not a craft sale, and there will be no vendors.
Questions? Call the library at (920) 846-2673.
More Info: Craft Supply Exchange - Oconto Falls Community Lib...
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