📅 Free Craft Supply Exchange & October Donation Drive

📅 Free craft supply exchange at the Oconto Falls Community Library is coming back!

During October, you can:

Donate new or gently used art/craft supplies at the library.

at the library. Get an Early Access ticket when you donate.

On Saturday, November 14:

Donors with Early Access tickets can pick from the exchange 9:00–11:00 AM .

. Everyone (even if you didn’t donate) can fill a bag for FREE from 11:00 AM–4:00 PM.

Any leftover supplies will be given to local teachers or charity.

This is a free exchange of supplies, not a craft sale, and there will be no vendors.

Questions? Call the library at (920) 846-2673.