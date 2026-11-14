Oconomowoc’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses, therapists, and respiratory pros. If you’re in patient care and want solid benefits plus stability, these are worth a look.

Employer: DaVita

DaVita Location: Oconomowoc, WI (Corporate Center Drive)

(Corporate Center Drive) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (plus full benefits)

This RN role is in an outpatient dialysis setting where you’ll deliver treatments, monitor patients, and build long-term relationships. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, and career growth through DaVita’s training programs.

Employer: Rogers Behavioral Health

Location: Oconomowoc, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes full benefits/Total Rewards package)

Work in an acute residential setting providing individual, group, and family therapy using CBT, DBT, and other evidence-based care. Ideal if you have a master’s in social work, counseling, or family therapy and want strong support for tuition reimbursement, 401(k), health benefits, and ongoing training.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Locations: Aurora Medical Center Summit & Aurora Medical Center Washington County (float role)

& (float role) Type: Full-time, 0.9 FTE, Night Shift

Pay: $33.05 – $49.60/hour + $6.00/hour float differential

+ Bonuses: $10,000 sign-on bonus, loan forgiveness up to $21,000, tuition assistance up to $21,000, plus clinical ladder bonus potential.

Great fit for new or experienced RTs who want strong pay and big education/loan perks while working across two sites in a critical care environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related openings that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.