Oconomowoc has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being part of care teams. These roles are hands-on, mission-driven, and come with real growth paths.

Employer: MyPath

MyPath Location: Oconomowoc, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support children, teens, and adults with disabilities in homes and community settings. You’ll help with daily living, outings, and skill-building while working for an employee-owned company where you can grow a long-term career in human services.

Employer: Genesee Lake School (a MyPath Company)

Location: Oconomowoc, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.25–$25.25/hour

Lead and coach Direct Support Professionals while working directly with kids and young adults with emotional, behavioral, and developmental needs. This role mixes leadership, hands-on care, and strong benefits, including ESOP ownership, 401(k), and tuition help.

Employer: Rogers Behavioral Health

Location: Oconomowoc, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first point of contact for people seeking mental health and addiction care. You’ll answer calls, gather info, work with a clinical team, and help patients access the right program while building experience with a national behavioral health leader.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.