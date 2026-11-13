Oconomowoc’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and behavioral health services hiring now. If you like patient-facing work and steady hours, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: 262 Family Dental

262 Family Dental Location: Oconomowoc, WI

Oconomowoc, WI Type: Full-time or Part-time (hours flexible)

Full-time or Part-time (hours flexible) Pay: $45.00 – $51.00 per hour

Non-corporate father/son family dental office with brand new tech and equipment. You’ll handle cleanings, perio therapy, X-rays, and patient education in a warm, “treat you like family” setting. Benefits include PTO, retirement plan, employee discount, and professional development support.

Employer: Rogers Behavioral Health

Rogers Behavioral Health Location: Oconomowoc, WI

Oconomowoc, WI Type: Full-time (Tuesday–Saturday, with on-call, holiday & weekend rotations)

(Tuesday–Saturday, with on-call, holiday & weekend rotations) Pay: Not listed

Lead the Intake department at a major behavioral health campus. You’ll manage staff, scheduling, training, and daily admission flow, and work closely with other departments to support patient access to care. Role comes with a full benefits package including health, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and wellness programs.

Employer: 262 Family Dental

262 Family Dental Location: Oconomowoc, WI

Oconomowoc, WI Type: Full-time (set weekday hours, Fridays until noon)

(set weekday hours, Fridays until noon) Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Front-desk role where you’re the first friendly face and voice for patients. You’ll handle scheduling, insurance verification, calls, and EHR (Dentrix Ascend), helping keep this busy family dental office running smoothly. Includes PTO, retirement plan, employee discount, and uniform allowance (no health insurance).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers list related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.