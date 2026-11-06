🚌 Oconomowoc Driving Jobs with Multiple Home-Daily Routes

Oconomowoc is busy with freight right now, and that means steady work for local CDL drivers. If you want to be home daily and still earn solid money, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Location: Oconomowoc, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Local CDL role delivering propane to homes, farms, and businesses, with local routes so you’re home every night. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, PTO, parental leave, and more. Requires Class A or B CDL with Hazmat and Tanker (or ability to get them) and the ability to work in all weather.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Location: Oconomowoc, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Average annual earnings about $89,000; top 10% up to $105,000

Local Class A job in a dedicated account with home daily time and an activity-based pay plan that rewards your effort. Offers PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, safety bonuses, detention pay, stop pay, holiday pay, and weekend bonuses. Requires Class A CDL and at least 3 months of trucking experience.

Employer: Not listed (dedicated retail account)

Not listed (dedicated retail account) Location: Oconomowoc, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Dedicated retail route with home daily, 100% no-touch freight, and 95% drop-and-hook serving stores in Illinois and Wisconsin. You get assigned trucks (no slip seating), modern automatic tractors, PTO and holiday pay starting day one, and 24/7 onsite support, plus optional Hazmat endorsement reimbursement. Requires 3+ months tractor-trailer experience and a solid safety record.

If one of these fits what you’re looking for, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local driving spots like these tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.