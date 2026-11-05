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🏥 Oconomowoc Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Oconomowoc’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital labs to specialty clinics and senior care. Here are several local roles hiring now, from entry-level to experienced.
Phlebotomist
- Employer: Aurora Health Care
- Location: Oconomowoc, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital-based role drawing blood and processing lab specimens for patients of all ages. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, calm under pressure, and comfortable in a fast-paced clinical setting; no prior experience required beyond a high school diploma.
Caregiver/CBRF – Day Shift 6am–2pm
- Employer: The View At Pine Ridge
- Location: Oconomowoc, WI
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $17.00 – $19.00/hour + bonuses (up to $1,850/year)
Hands-on caregiving in a CBRF setting, helping residents with daily living, meds, and activities. Comes with solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO) and a steady day shift schedule if you like being active and building relationships with residents.
Medical Assistant – Plastic Surgery (Part Time)
- Employer: Parkins Plastic Surgery
- Location: Oconomowoc, WI 53066
- Type: Part-time (Weds & Fri, ~16 hrs/week)
- Pay: $22.00 – $27.00/hour
Clinic-based MA role supporting a plastic surgeon with vitals, photos, dressings, and patient education. Ideal if you have 2+ years clinic experience, enjoy a polished, patient-facing environment, and want a consistent two-day schedule.
Clinic RN – Plastic Surgery
- Employer: Parkins Plastic Surgery
- Location: Oconomowoc, WI
- Type: Part-time (2–4 days/week, depending on you)
- Salary: Not listed
RN role focused on post-op triage, patient calls/EMR, and follow-up visits in a cosmetic and reconstructive surgery clinic. Great match if you have 2+ years clinic RN experience, WI RN license, BLS/ACLS, and like detailed, relationship-based care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers list related roles or future openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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