🍽️ Multiple Food & Coffee Jobs Around Oconomowoc, WI

Oconomowoc has a nice mix of school dining and coffee shop roles right now. Good options here if you like fast-paced work and talking with people.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: Oconomowoc, WI (K-8 school)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the serving line at a local K-8 school: help prep food, cook from recipes, keep stations clean, and guide other workers. Great fit if you have food service experience, Serve Safe certification, and want steady school-year style work with leadership duties.

Employer: Starbucks

Location: Oconomowoc, WI

Type: Listed as Internship (in-store barista role)

Listed as (in-store barista role) Salary: Not listed

Make drinks, work the register, and create a friendly spot for regulars and commuters. No experience required, and Starbucks highlights industry-leading benefits and chances to grow, plus flexible hours including mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Starbucks

Location: Oconomowoc, WI

Type: Listed as Internship (shift lead role)

Listed as (shift lead role) Salary: Not listed

Step up from barista to leading the shift: direct the team, handle cash and safety, and coach others on drink and food prep. You’ll need 6+ months of customer service and some experience delegating tasks to other employees.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.