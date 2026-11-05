🔧 Oconomowoc Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Oconomowoc has some solid cleaning and maintenance jobs right now, especially if you like steady routines and keeping spaces looking sharp.

Below are several local roles with clear hours and expectations so you can see fast if they fit your life.

Employer: BSG Maintenance Inc

BSG Maintenance Inc Location: Oconomowoc, WI

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, every other weekend)

(Monday–Friday, every other weekend) Category: Healthcare facility housekeeping

You’ll keep the front lobby, corporate offices, dining areas, and hallways clean and sanitized in a medical/long‑term care setting. This is a good fit if you’re 18+, can pass a TB test, caregiver background check, and 10‑panel drug screen, and are comfortable being on your feet, lifting, and interacting politely with residents.

Employer: MahlerClean

MahlerClean Location: Oconomowoc, WI – Wisconsin Ave

Type: Part-time (Monday–Friday, 5:30pm–7:45pm )

(Monday–Friday, ) Pay: $19/hour

Short evening shift that’s great if you want extra income after a day job. You’ll handle vacuuming, trash/recycling, dusting, sweeping/mopping, restroom cleaning, and disinfecting. Must have reliable transportation, be reachable by phone, follow instructions, and lift up to 25 lbs regularly (occasionally up to 50 lbs).

Employer: MahlerClean

MahlerClean Location: Oconomowoc, WI – Wisconsin Ave

Type: Part-time (Monday–Friday, 5:30pm–8:30pm )

(Monday–Friday, ) Pay: $19/hour

Similar duties to the other MahlerClean role—vacuuming, trash/recycling, dusting, floors, restrooms, and disinfecting—but with a slightly longer shift for more weekly hours. Same requirements: reliable transportation, good communication, ability to follow directions, and lift up to 25 lbs regularly (occasionally up to 50 lbs).

If one of these fits your schedule, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.