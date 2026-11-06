🚨 Fire at Prince Avenue Christian School athletic building put out

🚨 School athletic building fire in Oconee County put out, no injuries

More than 42 volunteer firefighters and first responders from Oconee County Fire Rescue responded Monday evening to a structure fire at Prince Avenue Christian School.

The fire was inside the school’s indoor hitting facility (an athletic building). Crews found an active fire, moved in quickly, and were able to extinguish the flames safely.

Emergency officials report no injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and authorities have not released any estimate of the cost or extent of the damage.

Oconee County Fire Rescue leaders publicly praised the dozens of local volunteers who responded, noting their dedication, teamwork, and professionalism in protecting the community.