undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Oconee County
📢 Apply for Oconee school choice for 2027–28
13 days ago
📢 Apply to switch Oconee schools for 2027–28
Starting Friday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m., Oconee County Schools (OCS) families can apply for their child to transfer to another Oconee County school for the 2027–28 school year.
Key details:
- All 12 Oconee County schools are open through Public School Choice.
- Families can request a transfer or unenroll from a previous School Choice application using the online form on the School Choice page.
- OCS employees must use the employee school choice form on the Staff Intranet.
Participation rules: School Choice is a privilege, not a right, and is reviewed each year. A student’s placement can be denied, revoked, or not renewed if they do not meet expectations for:
- Attendance (excessive absences or tardies)
- Behavior (code of conduct violations, suspensions, chronic discipline issues)
- Academics (not maintaining passing grades)
- Following school or district expectations
The Superintendent or designee makes final decisions on continued participation.
More Info: School Choice - Oconee County Schools
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.