📢 Apply to switch Oconee schools for 2027–28

Starting Friday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m., Oconee County Schools (OCS) families can apply for their child to transfer to another Oconee County school for the 2027–28 school year.

Key details:

All 12 Oconee County schools are open through Public School Choice.

are open through Public School Choice. Families can request a transfer or unenroll from a previous School Choice application using the online form on the School Choice page.

or using the online form on the School Choice page. OCS employees must use the employee school choice form on the Staff Intranet.

Participation rules: School Choice is a privilege, not a right, and is reviewed each year. A student’s placement can be denied, revoked, or not renewed if they do not meet expectations for:

Attendance (excessive absences or tardies)

Behavior (code of conduct violations, suspensions, chronic discipline issues)

Academics (not maintaining passing grades)

Following school or district expectations

The Superintendent or designee makes final decisions on continued participation.