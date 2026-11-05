Writers of Oconee meets November 9 at library

The Writers of Oconee group will meet on Monday, November 9 from 6:30–8:30 PM at the Oconee County Library. The session will be led by Sanese Pippen and will include guided writing prompts, creative exercises, and group discussions. Writers of Oconee meets twice a month, with the 2nd Monday meetings held at the Oconee County Library.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Oconee County Library