undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Oconee County
Writers of Oconee meets November 9 at library
4 days ago
The Writers of Oconee group will meet on Monday, November 9 from 6:30–8:30 PM at the Oconee County Library. The session will be led by Sanese Pippen and will include guided writing prompts, creative exercises, and group discussions. Writers of Oconee meets twice a month, with the 2nd Monday meetings held at the Oconee County Library.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Oconee County Library
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.