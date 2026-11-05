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Watkinsville
Female dog found near Jennings Mill in Watkinsville
6 days ago
A sweet large female dog was found as a stray near the Jennings Mill neighborhood in Watkinsville and is now safe at Oconee County Animal Services. She is wearing a collar and harness but has no tags or microchip and is on stray hold until 2026-11-09 and not available for adoption during this time. Owners can call 706-769-3956 for reclaim information.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Friends of Oconee County Animal Shelter GA
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