Female dog found near Jennings Mill in Watkinsville

A sweet large female dog was found as a stray near the Jennings Mill neighborhood in Watkinsville and is now safe at Oconee County Animal Services. She is wearing a collar and harness but has no tags or microchip and is on stray hold until 2026-11-09 and not available for adoption during this time. Owners can call 706-769-3956 for reclaim information.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Friends of Oconee County Animal Shelter GA