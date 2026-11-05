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Farmington
Young male puppy found near Farmington Texaco
7 days ago
A 3–4 month old intact male puppy was found as a stray at the Texaco in Farmington near 441 / Freeman Creek Rd / Salem Rd with no collar, tags, or microchip. He is safe at Oconee County Animal Services and is on stray hold until 11/09/2026 and not available for adoption during this time; owners can call 706-769-3956 for reclaim information.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Friends of Oconee County Animal Shelter GA
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