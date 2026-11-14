Ocoee’s logistics scene is busy right now, with roles from warehouse work to lot operations and merchandising support. If you like keeping things moving and staying organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cox Automotive Inc.

Cox Automotive Inc. Location: Ocoee, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.10 – $22.69 per hour (hourly base, plus possible incentives/commission)

Lead the daily vehicle check‑in and lot flow at Manheim, coordinating drivers and making sure cars are received, stocked, numbered, and parked in the right spots. This is a hands‑on lead role with 7+ years’ experience (or equivalent) required, a valid driver’s license, and access to solid PTO and paid holidays.

Employer: Sysco

Location: Ocoee, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support Sysco’s sales and merchandising teams by tracking special orders, late inbound trucks, and product updates. Good fit if you like detail work, Excel, and being the go‑to person between sales, buyers, and category management; 1+ year in purchasing/merchandising/sales/customer service is required.

Employer: TurfHub Distributing, LLC

Location: Ocoee, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Split your time between the warehouse and the road, loading artificial grass, preparing orders, and delivering to customers with a company truck. You’ll use tools like a forklift and carpet cutting machine, need a valid driver’s license, and be comfortable lifting 50+ lbs regularly.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.