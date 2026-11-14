Ocoee’s transportation scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like working around trucks and cars. Here are a few local roles worth a look if you’re good on your feet and don’t mind the outdoors.

Employer: Sysco

Sysco Location: Ocoee, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Move trucks and trailers in and out of dock doors so loads go out on time. Good fit if you’re comfortable backing trucks, working in all weather, and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Autobahn Inspection Services

Location: Ocoee, FL

Type: Full-time, Contract (1099)

Pay: $45.00 – $60.00 per hour, paid per car inspected

Inspect vehicles at auctions or retail sites and log detailed electronic condition reports. Great for experienced auction inspectors who want high hourly pay and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Cox Automotive Inc.

Location: Ocoee, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.10 – $22.69 per hour + possible incentives

Keep auction vehicles fueled, running, and ready for sale day while helping customers find their cars. Includes a $1,000 referral bonus and a solid PTO and holidays package.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.