🍽️ Multiple Ocoee Food & Hospitality Jobs with Hourly Pay

Ocoee’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from fast food to senior living and the movies. Here are a few solid local options if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: McDonald's (Summerwind Foods franchise)

McDonald's (Summerwind Foods franchise) Location: Ocoee, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.00/hour (with McDonald’s experience)

Lead shifts, manage crew, and keep things running smoothly in a fast‑paced McDonald’s. This role is great if you’ve got restaurant/retail leadership experience and want steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Inspired Living

Inspired Living Location: Ocoee, FL

Type: Full-time (server for senior living community)

(server for senior living community) Pay: Not listed

Serve meals to seniors in a calm, community setting instead of a hectic restaurant rush. Good fit if you’re kind, organized, and like building real relationships with residents and coworkers.

Employer: AMC Theatres

Location: Ocoee, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $11.98/hour + tips

Mix drinks at the movies and enjoy fun perks like free AMC movie tickets, popcorn, and discounts on food and drinks. Training is provided, so this can be a nice entry into bartending if you’re 21+ and love a lively, guest‑focused job.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.