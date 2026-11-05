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🏥 Ocoee, FL Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Local Openings
Ocoee’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home health to rehab to entry-level behavior work. If you’re looking to care for patients close to home, these roles are worth a look.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Home Health (Full-Time & PRN)
- Employer: Pinnacle Home Care
- Location: Ocoee, FL (home health, field-based)
- Type: Full-time & PRN
- Salary: Not listed
Work one-on-one with patients in their homes for Florida’s largest independent Medicare-certified home health provider. You’ll use your LPN license to provide skilled nursing care with flexible scheduling, free CEUs, and competitive benefits in a patient-centered setting.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Dialysis – FT Days | Ocoee Rehab
- Employer: PAM Health
- Location: Ocoee, FL (rehab facility)
- Type: Full-time, Day Shift
- Salary: Not listed
Day-shift dialysis RN role in a rehab setting, focusing on patients with acute or chronic kidney failure. Full-time staff get medical/dental/vision, disability, life insurance, referral bonuses, and strong growth potential across 70+ locations.
Entry-Level Behavior Technician – In-Home/Center-Based
- Employer: Developmental & Behavioral Specialists, LLC
- Location: Ocoee, FL (in-center, school-based, and in-home)
- Type: Entry-level / Other
- Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour
Great fit if you’re new to the field and want to work with kids ages 2–12 using ABA. You’ll get paid training, a supportive BCBA-led team, flexible schedule, PTO, and benefits while doing one-on-one sessions in the center and local schools.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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