🏥 Ocoee, FL Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Local Openings

Ocoee’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home health to rehab to entry-level behavior work. If you’re looking to care for patients close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pinnacle Home Care

Pinnacle Home Care Location: Ocoee, FL (home health, field-based)

(home health, field-based) Type: Full-time & PRN

Salary: Not listed

Work one-on-one with patients in their homes for Florida’s largest independent Medicare-certified home health provider. You’ll use your LPN license to provide skilled nursing care with flexible scheduling, free CEUs, and competitive benefits in a patient-centered setting.

Employer: PAM Health

Location: Ocoee, FL (rehab facility)

(rehab facility) Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift dialysis RN role in a rehab setting, focusing on patients with acute or chronic kidney failure. Full-time staff get medical/dental/vision, disability, life insurance, referral bonuses, and strong growth potential across 70+ locations.

Employer: Developmental & Behavioral Specialists, LLC

Location: Ocoee, FL (in-center, school-based, and in-home)

(in-center, school-based, and in-home) Type: Entry-level / Other

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

Great fit if you’re new to the field and want to work with kids ages 2–12 using ABA. You’ll get paid training, a supportive BCBA-led team, flexible schedule, PTO, and benefits while doing one-on-one sessions in the center and local schools.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.