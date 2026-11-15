The Oceanside Sea Lions Club held its Annual Bowl for the Blind Tournament at Surf Bowl in Oceanside, raising money for blind charities including the Vista Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired, the Blind Stokers Club, and Guide Dogs for the Blind. Funds from the bowling event support programs and spaces that help members of the blind community take part in activities and follow their interests.

This content is adapted from materials provided by KOCT Television