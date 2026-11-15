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🐱 Playful & Gentle Cats Ready for Adoption in Oceanside
Oceanside has some very special cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. Each one below is already in our community and hoping for a safe, cozy place to land.
Bobble
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus (Cats and Small Animals)
- Phone: (619) 299-7012
About Bobble:
- Curious, playful kitten who loves adventure
- Came in with his siblings — the shelter suggests considering adopting two
- Full of energy and fun until it’s time for a good nap
If you’re looking for a lively little buddy to grow up with, Bobble could be your match.
👉 Meet Bobble and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Periwinkle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus (Cats and Small Animals)
- Phone: (619) 299-7012
About Periwinkle:
- Curious, adventurous kitten
- Came in with her siblings — great candidate for a pair adoption
- Playful and fun-loving, excited about the world around her
Periwinkle is ready to bring kitten energy and joy into her new home.
👉 Meet Periwinkle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Terence
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus (Cats and Small Animals)
- Phone: (619) 299-7012
About Terence:
- Curious, playful kitten looking for his “next big adventure”
- Came in with his siblings — another good option if you’re open to two kittens
- Has a heart murmur noted during an exam; the shelter can share more about his care needs
If you have room in your heart for a special medical kitty, Terence would love a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Terence and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kiryu
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus (Cats and Small Animals)
- Phone: (619) 299-7012
About Kiryu:
- Curious, energetic kitten
- Was stressed when housed alone — likely to do best with another cat friend or a family who is home often
- Playful and fun-loving, with lots of excitement about the world
Kiryu is a great choice if you already have a friendly cat or want a very interactive companion.
👉 Meet Kiryu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Saucy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $115
- Shelter: San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus (Cats and Small Animals)
- Phone: (619) 299-7012
About Saucy:
- Gentle-hearted cat with a “spunky” name but a soft personality
- Looking for a quiet, calm home without young children
- Needs time to settle in and an extended confinement period in a quiet space at first
Saucy is perfect for a peaceful household that can offer patience, routine, and a cozy spot to relax.
👉 Meet Saucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sisko
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $115
- Shelter: San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus (Cats and Small Animals)
- Phone: (619) 299-7012
About Sisko:
- Described in the listing text as Snowshoe, a handsome, calm gentleman
- Came from a previous owner and is now looking for a peaceful home
- Will do best in a quiet household without a lot of foot traffic or young children
- Needs time and patience to settle into new surroundings
If you’d like a mellow, older companion to share a calm home, Sisko may be the cat for you.
👉 Meet Sisko and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Oceanside, CA, please consider visiting the San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus or calling (619) 299-7012 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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