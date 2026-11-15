Oceanside has some very special cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. Each one below is already in our community and hoping for a safe, cozy place to land.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus (Cats and Small Animals)

Phone: (619) 299-7012

About Bobble:

Curious, playful kitten who loves adventure

Came in with his siblings — the shelter suggests considering adopting two

Full of energy and fun until it’s time for a good nap

If you’re looking for a lively little buddy to grow up with, Bobble could be your match.

👉 Meet Bobble and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus (Cats and Small Animals)

Phone: (619) 299-7012

About Periwinkle:

Curious, adventurous kitten

Came in with her siblings — great candidate for a pair adoption

Playful and fun-loving, excited about the world around her

Periwinkle is ready to bring kitten energy and joy into her new home.

👉 Meet Periwinkle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus (Cats and Small Animals)

Phone: (619) 299-7012

About Terence:

Curious, playful kitten looking for his “next big adventure”

Came in with his siblings — another good option if you’re open to two kittens

Has a heart murmur noted during an exam; the shelter can share more about his care needs

If you have room in your heart for a special medical kitty, Terence would love a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Terence and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus (Cats and Small Animals)

Phone: (619) 299-7012

About Kiryu:

Curious, energetic kitten

Was stressed when housed alone — likely to do best with another cat friend or a family who is home often

or a family who is home often Playful and fun-loving, with lots of excitement about the world

Kiryu is a great choice if you already have a friendly cat or want a very interactive companion.

👉 Meet Kiryu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus (Cats and Small Animals)

Phone: (619) 299-7012

About Saucy:

Gentle-hearted cat with a “spunky” name but a soft personality

Looking for a quiet, calm home without young children

without young children Needs time to settle in and an extended confinement period in a quiet space at first

Saucy is perfect for a peaceful household that can offer patience, routine, and a cozy spot to relax.

👉 Meet Saucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus (Cats and Small Animals)

Phone: (619) 299-7012

About Sisko:

Described in the listing text as Snowshoe , a handsome, calm gentleman

, a handsome, calm gentleman Came from a previous owner and is now looking for a peaceful home

Will do best in a quiet household without a lot of foot traffic or young children

without a lot of foot traffic or young children Needs time and patience to settle into new surroundings

If you’d like a mellow, older companion to share a calm home, Sisko may be the cat for you.

👉 Meet Sisko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Oceanside, CA, please consider visiting the San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus or calling (619) 299-7012 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.