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🛒 Oceanside, CA Retail Jobs – Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
Oceanside’s retail scene is busy, with steady foot traffic from locals and visitors. Here are a few solid customer-facing roles hiring now if you like people and staying active on the job.
Retail Sales Associate / Keyholder (Self-Storage)
- Employer: CubeSmart
- Location: Oceanside, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hour (based on experience)
Mix customer service with light property upkeep at a self-storage site. Daytime-heavy schedule, potential Sundays off, PTO, 401(k) match, and medical with HSA contribution make this a strong long-term option if you like working both with people and on your feet.
Retail Merchandiser
- Employer: Coulter Services
- Location: Oceanside, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on store work for major retailers and brands: set/reset planograms, stock and rotate products, and install signs and displays. Good fit if you like working independently, staying active, and using mobile tools to report your work.
Retail Sales Manager (AT&T Authorized Retailer)
- Employer: My Wireless (AT&T Authorized National Retailer)
- Location: Oceanside, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Base pay plus commission and bonuses (exact amount not listed)
Lead a wireless retail store, coach a sales team, and drive results while keeping the store running smoothly. Comes with uncapped commission, ongoing paid training, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), paid vacation, device and service discounts, and clear growth paths if you want to move up.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—new roles and shifts often open up once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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