Oceanside’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, home health, and senior living all hiring. If you’re a nurse, therapist, or caregiver, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: Sharp Healthcare Clinic (Sharp Tri-City)

Sharp Healthcare Clinic (Sharp Tri-City) Location: Oceanside, CA

Type: Full-time, 12-hour variable shifts, weekends as needed, on-call required

Pay: $61.00 – $80.49/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus + $5,000 relocation incentive (for eligible new hires)

PACU RN role caring for patients before and after surgery in a high-acuity setting. Great fit if you have strong critical care/PACU experience and want top-tier pay, union protection, and bonus/relocation options.

Employer: Leisure Care

Location: Oceanside, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role in a retirement community helping residents with daily care, meds, light housekeeping, and training new team members. Good for CNAs/medtechs or experienced caregivers who enjoy building long-term relationships with seniors.

Employer: Consumer Directed Services Inc.

Location: Oceanside, CA (home health)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Provide skilled nursing in the home for both pediatric and adult patients, including complex cases like trachs/vents. Ideal if you want one-on-one care, strong autonomy, and are comfortable with assessments, care plans, and EHR charting.

Employer: Sharp HealthCare

Location: Oceanside, CA (Vista Way)

Type: Full-time, 8-hour shifts (9 AM – 5:30 PM), weekends as needed, no on-call

Pay: $50.64 – $73.42/hour

PT role across inpatient, rehab, and outpatient settings, with union coverage and steady daytime hours. Great if you want variety in patient settings and strong clinical standards with room for ongoing professional development.

Employer: BrightStar Care of Carlsbad

Location: Camp Pendleton / Oceanside area (home care)

Type: Ongoing weekly shift (Wednesdays), potential extra per diem

Pay: Competitive weekly pay (exact rate not listed)

One-on-one pediatric infusion case every Wednesday, 8–4, with options for more per diem shifts in North County. Best for RNs with strong pediatric IV/port skills who want meaningful home visits and a predictable weekly schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.