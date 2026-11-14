Here are a few free deals and neighbor requests around Oceanside that you might want to jump on or help with.

Item: Yellow Ocean Kayak Yak Board with paddle

Condition: Not stated (product image shown in listing)

Location: Oceanside, Oceanside, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

The neighbor is offering a free kayak and says it includes the paddle. It’s already loaded on their truck, and they’re willing to drop it off within a reasonable distance of Oceanside. Great for beach days or paddling in calm water.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Request: Neighbor looking for free pumpkins

Location: Mottino, Oceanside, CA (also open to Vista)

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is asking for your leftover pumpkins to use for tortoises (“torties”). If you have a good-sized pile, they say they can pick them up, or you can drop them off in Oceanside or Vista. This is a nice way to keep pumpkins out of the trash and help someone’s pets.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

That’s what’s available around Oceanside right now. If something catches your eye—or you have items to pass along—check the listings and message the poster soon. Free items and offers like these can go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.