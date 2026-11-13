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Oceanside
Shore Shot to hold grand reveal Nov. 14
8 days ago
Shore Shot will host a grand reveal and ribbon-cutting on November 14 from 4:00–6:00 PM at 603 Mission Ave., Oceanside, CA 92056. The event will feature simulator demos, refreshments, and raffle prizes as they show their refreshed space.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Oceanside Chamber of Commerce
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