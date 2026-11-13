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Oceanside
Oceanside Names 2026 Senior Volunteer of the Year
11 days ago
Veteran Dr. Clint Pearman has been named the City of Oceanside's 2026 Senior Volunteer of the Year, recognizing his service and dedication to the community. The city also honored all nominated senior volunteers for their ongoing work to help make Oceanside a better place.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation
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