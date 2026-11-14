Looking for a sweet new feline friend in Oceanside, CA? These young cats at the San Diego Humane Society – Oceanside Campus (Cats and Small Animals) are hoping to find their forever families soon.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society – Oceanside Campus (Cats and Small Animals)

Phone: (619) 299-7012

About Sookie:

Sookie is a young kitten who is still learning about the big world. She can be a bit shy with new people, so she’ll do best with a patient adopter who can give her gentle, positive interactions as she warms up.

She does best with other kittens or cat-social cats, and would love to go home with one of her littermates or join a home that already has a friendly cat.

👉 Meet Sookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society – Oceanside Campus (Cats and Small Animals)

Phone: (619) 299-7012

About Gilmore:

Gilmore is another sweet kitten who is still learning how to interact with the world. She may be a little shy at first, but with time and kindness she can blossom.

Gilmore does best with other kittens or cat-friendly cats, and would be happy to go home with a littermate or join a home with a social resident cat.

👉 Meet Gilmore and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society – Oceanside Campus (Cats and Small Animals)

Phone: (619) 299-7012

About Rory:

Rory is a young kitten who is a bit shy with new people and still figuring things out. She’ll thrive in a calm home where her family can go slow and let her build confidence.

Like her littermates, Rory does best with other kittens or cat-social cats, and would love to be adopted with a sibling or join a home with a friendly resident cat.

👉 Meet Rory and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society – Oceanside Campus (Cats and Small Animals)

Phone: (619) 299-7012

About Lorelai:

Lorelai is another kitten from this shy-but-sweet litter. She’s still learning how to interact with people and will appreciate a gentle, patient adopter.

She does best with other kittens or cat-social cats, and would be happiest going home with a littermate or to a home that already has a friendly cat.

👉 Meet Lorelai and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society – Oceanside Campus (Cats and Small Animals)

Phone: (619) 299-7012

About Starfire:

Starfire is a curious, playful kitten who loves adventure and fun. She has lots of energy for playtime and exploring, then happily settles in for a good nap.

She’s ready to share her love and excitement with a new family. If you’re ready for a lively little companion, bring a secure carrier and meet Starfire.

👉 Meet Starfire and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Oceanside, CA, consider visiting the San Diego Humane Society – Oceanside Campus (Cats and Small Animals) to meet these kittens in person. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.