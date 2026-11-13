Oceanside retail is busy right now—great mix of steady full-time roles and flexible part-time hours. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: CarMax

Location: Oceanside, CA (Plaza Drive)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.40 – $32.60/hour

Check out cars all day and help keep the lot running smoothly. You’ll inspect vehicles, take photos, support auctions, and work closely with the buying team—great if you like cars, details, and a mix of indoor/outdoor work.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Oceanside, CA

Type: Full-time

Target Pay Range: $52,500 – $66,500/year (based on 38-hour work week)

Lead a team in the Sport & Outdoor department, coach coworkers, and help athletes find the right gear. Good fit if you have retail experience, like sports or outdoor gear, and want a leadership track in-store.

Employer: American Greetings

Location: Multiple Oceanside, CA stores

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starts at $17.50/hour, increases to $18.60 after 6 months and $19.50 after 1 year

Work across several local stores setting up greeting cards and party goods. Flexible hours (about 12 per week, more around holidays), paid training, and 401(k) with match—nice option if you want independent, low-pressure retail work.

If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.