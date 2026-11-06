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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Unique Dogs Ready for Adoption in Oceanside
Looking for a loyal friend in Oceanside? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a safe, loving home and a fresh start with a family of their own.
Alfie
Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Labrador Retriever mix
Age: Adult (about 3 years)
Gender: Male
Color: White
Weight: About 45 lbs
Adoption Fee: $450
Shelter: SPOT (Saving Pets One at a Time)
Phone: (760) 593.7768
Why you’ll love Alfie:
- Described as handsome, sweet, and gentle
- Came in very thin and matted, but is now healthy, groomed, and really starting to shine
- Crate trained and currently sleeps calmly on the floor through the night
- Doing great with housetraining
- Enjoys walks and is very gentle on leash
- Good with other dogs and starting to play with toys
- Rides well in the car
Alfie sounds like a wonderful, easygoing companion who’s ready to enjoy life with a family that will keep him safe and loved.
👉 Meet Alfie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zelda
Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
Age: Adult
Gender: Female
Adoption Fee: $165
Shelter: San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus (Cats and Small Animals)
Phone: (619) 299-7012
About Zelda:
- Brought in by Humane Law Enforcement on October 8, 2026
- A striking, beautiful girl looking for a dedicated home
- Staff are still getting to know her and learning her unique personality
- Needs a family ready to cherish her and give her the best life
If you’re patient and committed, Zelda could be an amazing companion as she settles in and opens up.
👉 Meet Zelda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ozzy
Breed: French Bulldog
Age: Adult
Gender: Male
Adoption Fee: $165
Shelter: San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus (Cats and Small Animals)
Phone: (619) 299-7012
About Ozzy:
- Brought in by Humane Law Enforcement on October 8, 2026
- A real cutie with a sweet personality
- Short-nosed, flat-faced pup who is built for indoor relaxation, not intense exercise
- Not suited to be a running or hiking buddy
- Needs a family who will keep him cool and comfortable and understand the needs of brachycephalic (short-nosed) breeds
Ozzy is perfect for someone who wants a mellow, indoor companion to hang out and relax with.
👉 Meet Ozzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bunnie
Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix
Age: Adult
Gender: Male
Adoption Fee: $165
Shelter: San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus (Cats and Small Animals)
Phone: (619) 299-7012
About Bunnie:
- Brought in by Humane Law Enforcement on October 8, 2026
- A sweet, gentle soul
- Can be shy with new people and places
- Needs a calm, quiet home where life moves at an easy pace
- Will do best with patient adopters who can give him time to feel safe and come out of his shell
If you have a peaceful home and a soft spot for shy pups, Bunnie could be your perfect little shadow.
👉 Meet Bunnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lucky
Breed: Chihuahua mix
Age: Young (about 2 years old in March)
Gender: Male
Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
Adoption Fee: $350
Shelter/Listing Type: For Adoption by Private Owner - Oceanside, CA
About Lucky:
- Young, small-breed Chihuahua mix
- Will be about 2 years old in March
- Looking for a new home directly from his current owner
Lucky may be a great fit if you’re hoping for a younger dog with plenty of years ahead to share with you.
👉 Meet Lucky and contact his owner through adoptapet
If you’re in or near Oceanside, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share this page so they can find their families faster. Reach out to the listed shelter or owner for the most current info and to ask about meet-and-greets.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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