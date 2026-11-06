🐶 Playful, Gentle & Unique Dogs Ready for Adoption in Oceanside

Looking for a loyal friend in Oceanside? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a safe, loving home and a fresh start with a family of their own.

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Labrador Retriever mix

Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Gender: Male

Color: White

Weight: About 45 lbs

Adoption Fee: $450

Shelter: SPOT (Saving Pets One at a Time)

Phone: (760) 593.7768

Why you’ll love Alfie:

Described as handsome, sweet, and gentle

Came in very thin and matted, but is now healthy, groomed, and really starting to shine

Crate trained and currently sleeps calmly on the floor through the night

and currently sleeps calmly on the floor through the night Doing great with housetraining

Enjoys walks and is very gentle on leash

Good with other dogs and starting to play with toys

and starting to play with toys Rides well in the car

Alfie sounds like a wonderful, easygoing companion who’s ready to enjoy life with a family that will keep him safe and loved.

👉 Meet Alfie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Adoption Fee: $165

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus (Cats and Small Animals)

Phone: (619) 299-7012

About Zelda:

Brought in by Humane Law Enforcement on October 8, 2026

on October 8, 2026 A striking, beautiful girl looking for a dedicated home

looking for a Staff are still getting to know her and learning her unique personality

Needs a family ready to cherish her and give her the best life

If you’re patient and committed, Zelda could be an amazing companion as she settles in and opens up.

👉 Meet Zelda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Adoption Fee: $165

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus (Cats and Small Animals)

Phone: (619) 299-7012

About Ozzy:

Brought in by Humane Law Enforcement on October 8, 2026

on October 8, 2026 A real cutie with a sweet personality

with a Short-nosed, flat-faced pup who is built for indoor relaxation , not intense exercise

, not intense exercise Not suited to be a running or hiking buddy

Needs a family who will keep him cool and comfortable and understand the needs of brachycephalic (short-nosed) breeds

Ozzy is perfect for someone who wants a mellow, indoor companion to hang out and relax with.

👉 Meet Ozzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Adoption Fee: $165

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus (Cats and Small Animals)

Phone: (619) 299-7012

About Bunnie:

Brought in by Humane Law Enforcement on October 8, 2026

on October 8, 2026 A sweet, gentle soul

Can be shy with new people and places

Needs a calm, quiet home where life moves at an easy pace

where life moves at an easy pace Will do best with patient adopters who can give him time to feel safe and come out of his shell

If you have a peaceful home and a soft spot for shy pups, Bunnie could be your perfect little shadow.

👉 Meet Bunnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: Young (about 2 years old in March)

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter/Listing Type: For Adoption by Private Owner - Oceanside, CA

About Lucky:

Young, small-breed Chihuahua mix

Will be about 2 years old in March

Looking for a new home directly from his current owner

Lucky may be a great fit if you’re hoping for a younger dog with plenty of years ahead to share with you.

👉 Meet Lucky and contact his owner through adoptapet

If you’re in or near Oceanside, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share this page so they can find their families faster. Reach out to the listed shelter or owner for the most current info and to ask about meet-and-greets.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.