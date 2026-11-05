📣 Oceanside, CA Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Oceanside’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in business services and consumer brands. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Paychex

Paychex Location: Oceanside, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $110,000 (base + commission)

Work with small and mid-sized businesses (1–19 employees) selling payroll, HR, and benefits solutions. This role is consultative and relationship-focused, with unlimited earning potential, strong training, and a clear path to grow your sales career.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Oceanside, CA (placement may be within a 10-mile radius)

(placement may be within a 10-mile radius) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $27.88 – $45.67 per hour (base)

Posting End Date: December 3, 2026

Manage and grow a portfolio of local small-business clients, offering accounts, credit, treasury services, and digital tools. Good fit if you have financial services or sales experience and want a role with steady base pay, incentives, and strong benefits at a major bank.

Employer: Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling

Location: Oceanside, CA

Type: Full-time, Day shift (8am start)

Salary: $79,056 – $98,820 + annual target bonus

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, education reimbursement

Lead sales support and execution for on-premise accounts (think bars, restaurants, venues). You’ll be in the field and behind the scenes, helping with contracts, pricing, KPIs, and big bids—great if you like mixing relationship-building with data and strategy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a fit even if you don’t check every box.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.