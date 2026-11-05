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🚔 Oceanside Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Security Roles Hiring
Oceanside is busy and growing, which means steady demand for trained security pros. If you’ve got a guard card (or want to use your people skills to keep places safe), these roles are worth a look.
Security Guard – Flex Officer – Biopharmaceutical
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Oceanside, CA
- Type: Full-Time (Flex)
- Pay: $22.50/hour
Work at a biopharmaceutical site with lots of shift options (mornings and overnights, 7 days a week). You’ll patrol, respond to incidents, and support safety procedures—must have all training certificates and an active California guard card.
Security Officer – Customer Service (Retail/Mall, Part-Time)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Oceanside, CA
- Type: Part-Time
- Pay: $20.50/hour
Patrol a retail/mall location and be the friendly face shoppers see from 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM on Tue & Wed. Good fit if you like talking with people and want steady hours plus the option to claim extra shifts.
Security Officer – Full Time Badge Verification (Healthcare)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Oceanside, CA
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: $24.56/hour
Full-time role at a healthcare research site, focused on badge checks, access control, and patrols. Schedule runs Sun–Thur, 2:30 PM – 11:00 PM, ideal if you want higher pay and steady afternoons/evenings.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with different hours or sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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