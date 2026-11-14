Ocean Springs is quietly building a strong engineering scene, from cutting-edge data centers to advanced naval systems. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are some solid options here right now.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Ocean Springs, MS (hybrid work policy)

(hybrid work policy) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,400 – $158,025 base

Senior role designing HVAC systems for data centers, EV plants, and heavy industrial facilities. You’ll lead building mechanical teams, do field investigations, size and select equipment, and prepare full construction design packages. Requires 8+ years HVAC design experience and a BS in Mechanical Engineering. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PPTO, holidays, and potential bonus/stock.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Location: Ocean Springs, MS

Type: Full-time, entry level

Salary: $65,800 – $98,800

Entry-level structural role in the Marine Systems business, working on launcher, propulsion, and power systems for naval submarines and surface ships. You’ll build finite element models and run static, vibration, fatigue, fracture, and buckling analyses. Open to Mechanical, Civil, or Aerospace Engineering grads who can obtain a Secret clearance; relocation assistance may be available.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Location: Ocean Springs, MS

Type: Full-time, early career

Salary: Associate: $59,900 – $89,900; Mechanical Engineer: $72,100 – $108,100

Early-career mechanical role in Marine Systems, supporting hardware for naval submarines and ships. Associate level is for BS grads; Mechanical Engineer level is for MS grads in Mechanical or related STEM. CAD experience (SolidWorks, NX, etc.) and machine design coursework are a plus. Must be able to obtain a Secret clearance; relocation assistance may be available.

If any of these fit your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.