Ocean Springs has a solid mix of hands-on care, hospital work, and high-paying clinical roles right now. If you’re in healthcare and want steady hours or more impact, these are worth a look.

Employer: Comfort Keepers

Comfort Keepers Location: Ocean Springs, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work one-on-one with clients in their homes, with flexible schedules and a supportive team. You’ll need 1+ year of caregiving experience, a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation, and the ability to pass background and MVR checks. Apply directly via their online system from the link.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 6412 Washington Ave, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,000 – $172,000/year (for a 40-hr/week schedule)

Lead patient care in a busy retail pharmacy, from dispensing and counseling to immunizations and community outreach. Role comes with performance bonuses, health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U). Requires a PharmD or equivalent, active pharmacy license, and ACPE immunization training.

Employer: Singing River Health System

Location: Singing River Ocean Springs Hospital, Ocean Springs, MS

Type: Full-time , 7:00pm–7:30am , rotating weekends & holidays

, , rotating weekends & holidays Salary: Not listed

Night-shift lab role where you’ll evaluate specimens, run tests, verify results, and perform phlebotomy. Requires an Associate Degree in MLT or related field and MLT certification (ASCP or AMT) at or within 1 year of start; 1+ year experience preferred. Expect a fast-paced environment with a strong focus on accuracy, safety, and teamwork.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed on the same employer page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.